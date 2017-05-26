This week the Post traveled with the Hall family and we received a photo before they even returned home! Gerald and Amy Hall, of Cedar Springs, met up with Amy’s twp sisters and families in Branson, Missouri. “We are spending a week here and visiting sites close by,” said Amy. “It’s wonderful being with family from Richmond, Virginia and West Virginia. Lots of fun and laughs. I even rode on a zip line!” They also went to see the Dolly Parton Dixie Stampede, and took a trip to the Lake of the Ozark, Arkansas.

Thanks so much to the both of you for taking us with you!

If you have a Post travels story and photo to send us, email it news@cedarspringspost.com, along with your contact info, or mail it to Post Travels, PO 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319, or drop it off at the office, 36 E. Maple Street, in Cedar Springs.