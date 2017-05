Girl Scout Troop 4282 visited the new Cedar Springs Community Library on May 20 and donated several boxes of Girl Scout cookies to their local heroes—staff at the library!

I said, “Do you mean us??” remarked Library Director Donna Clark, who was tickled pink by the gesture.

The girls who dropped off the cookies were Trinity Besmer, Haley McDonald, Lindsey Washington, Ashlin Kreft, Lily Scott, Katie Porter, and Katie McDonald.