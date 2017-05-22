Donald W. Reed, Sr. age 88, of Sparta, passed away peacefully at his home, on Thursday, May 18, with family at his side. He served his country during Korea, in the U.S. Army. He was a life member of the Sparta American Legion Post 107, which he served as president, service officer, commander, sergeant at arms, as well as served in the color guard. Don was a founding member of the Sparta Hunting and Fishing Club, where he served as president, was a lifetime board member, and was the master chef for the turkey shoots. He was one of the Dirty Dingus gang members and was honored in 2014 to be the Grand Marshal of the Sparta Town and Country Parade. He was a coach, trail boss, friend, dad and husband. He loved snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, racing, music, being with family and friends, and going to the casino with his wife, Barb. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 35 years, Artha A. Reed; brother, Richard “Dick” and Joan Reed; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Tobey, and Donald Davis. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Barbara J. Reed; his children, Cynthia Reed, Vicki and Chuck Myers, Jacalyn Barbour, Robin Moore, Brenda and Joe Nichols, Donald “Buck” Reed, John and Ana Endres, Janice Reed; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Jeanette Tobey; in laws, Lynn and Joyce Lewis, Gerri and Ron Urbanski, Jill Davis, Alan and Winnie Spencer; his best friend and hunting buddy, Robert “Bob” Anderson; many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank God, prayer, the medical teams, Heartland Hospice, and all the friends and family who helped us through this journey. Friends may meet with the family at the Funeral home on Monday, 5 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, May 23, at the Church one hour prior to the service. Services will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 12:00 p.m. at the Sparta United Methodist Church with Rev. Lou Grettenberger officiating. Military Honors by the Kent County Veterans Honor Guard. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Sparta Hunting and Fishing Club, in which he took special pride.

Arrangements by Hessel-Cheslek funeral home.