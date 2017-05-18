Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) recognized the 2017 service academy appointees and student Congressional Medal of Merit recipients from Michigan’s Third District at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum on Saturday, May 6.

“We are blessed to have such amazing students in our community. They are making a difference for our future,” said Amash.

Applicants to the service academies require a nomination from an authorized nominating source, which includes members of Congress. To assist with the nominating process, Amash assembled a committee of military and civic leaders who reviewed applications, interviewed potential nominees, and made recommendations.

In addition to the six service academy appointees recognized, Amash honored 40 students with the Congressional Medal of Merit. The Congressional Medal of Merit recognizes high school seniors who have demonstrated exemplary citizenship and academic excellence. Recipients were nominated by their principals or guidance counselors.

In our coverage area, there were two students recognized as Congressional Medal of Merit recipients: Autumn Shelagowski, of Creative Technologies Academy; and Tara Nicole Tepin, of Cedar Springs High School.