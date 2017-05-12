Looks to the future with a dedicated shelter

Solon Market is taking hiatus for the 2017 season as the Market Committee determines how best to serve its customers and Market family.

The Market has been a staple at the Solon Township Hall for the past seven years catering to the community. It has provided a free venue for farmers, artisans, and flea market vendors, as well as activities and entertainment to area residents.

The Committee will continue to meet to determine the future of the market as the township works toward its planned park with a dedicated shelter. They will be assisting the Park Committee in fund-raising as the Township continues Phase One of Velzy Park.

Plans for a community garage sale/picnic are in the works for June 10, as well as a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the recently completed new trail. For a minimal fee, crafters can set up inside the Community room for this event. Plans also include a 50/50 raffle.

The park will also serve as an important pit stop for the North Country Trail as it connects to the Cedar Springs line. For more information or to donate to the Park, please check out Solon’s website at solontwp.org or call the Township Office at 616-696-1718.