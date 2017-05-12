Certain lots of 16.9 oz bottles of Pepsi recalled

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a consumer advisory on May 8 for certain lots of Pepsi products. An investigation initiated by a consumer complaint determined some of the products contained metal flecks due to a malfunction of equipment during bottling. Laboratory analysis identified the flecks as iron and chromium.

The metal flecks found during the investigation were very small (0.1 – 0.3 mm), but there is a concern that larger flecks could have been formed when the equipment failed. No known injuries or illnesses associated with these products have been reported to date.

This consumer advisory is for 16.9 ounce Pepsi bottles distributed in Michigan under product codes HC022373 and HC022473. The advisory only applies to 16.9 ounce plastic bottles of Pepsi-Cola. It does not apply to Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, or any other Pepsi-Cola flavor variations, or any other package sizes.

Consumers are encouraged to check whether they have purchased Pepsi 16.9 ounce product with these lot codes, and if so, return the product to the place of purchase. Pepsi has removed all affected products from store shelves, but some of the products may have been purchased before the market withdrawal occurred.

Questions or concerns may be directed to Pepsi-Cola Consumer Relations at 866-433-2652 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT, or www.cu.pepsico.com/pepsi or contact the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development at 800-292-3939.