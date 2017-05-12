web analytics

Categorized | Featured, News

Library grand opening this Saturday

Posted on 12 May 2017. Tags: , , ,

LEFT: Retired Cedar Springs kindergarten teacher Cheryl Tacoma recently donated books and animals to help decorate the new children’s area at the library. Courtesy photo.

LEFT: Retired Cedar Springs kindergarten teacher Cheryl Tacoma recently donated books and animals to help decorate the new children’s area at the library. Courtesy photo.

ABOVE: Julie Wheeler and Kurt Mabie, with the Community Building Development Team, are part of a group of volunteers that have been busy landscaping the area around the library this week to get ready for the grand opening. Courtesy photo.

ABOVE: Julie Wheeler and Kurt Mabie, with the Community Building Development Team, are part of a group of volunteers that have been busy landscaping the area around the library this week to get ready for the grand opening. Courtesy photo.

May 13, 2-5 p.m.

The new Cedar Springs Community Library had a soft opening on Monday, May 8, and is gearing up for the grand opening this Saturday, May 13, from 2-5 p.m.

The Grand Opening festivities will begin at 2:00 p.m. with a flag raising ceremony by the American Legion Color Guard, Glen Hill Post 287. Other events to follow include speakers and ceremonial ribbon cutting. The library will open immediately after the ceremony until 5 p.m. Patrons can enjoy cookies and punch while exploring the facility, and have the opportunity to speak to local authors.

This post was written by:

- who has written 12573 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

*

code

advert
Post Monthly Flyer
Advertising Rates Brochure

Get the Cedar Springs Post in your mailbox for only $35.00 a year!