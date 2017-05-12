May 13, 2-5 p.m.

The new Cedar Springs Community Library had a soft opening on Monday, May 8, and is gearing up for the grand opening this Saturday, May 13, from 2-5 p.m.

The Grand Opening festivities will begin at 2:00 p.m. with a flag raising ceremony by the American Legion Color Guard, Glen Hill Post 287. Other events to follow include speakers and ceremonial ribbon cutting. The library will open immediately after the ceremony until 5 p.m. Patrons can enjoy cookies and punch while exploring the facility, and have the opportunity to speak to local authors.