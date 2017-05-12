The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the death of one of their own this week.

Deputy Russell Alan Stonehouse died on Sunday, May 7, in a single motor vehicle crash on US131 near M-82 in Reynolds Township, Montcalm County.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post were dispatched to the scene about 2:05 a.m. Stonehouse, 51 was the only occupant in the car.

Police said he was traveling northbound on US131 when he went off the road for an unknown reason. The vehicle then overturned and Dep. Stonehouse was pronounced dead at the scene. Lifesaving measures were attempted by first responders from Montcalm Rescue but were unsuccessful.

Neither alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash.

According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, Deputy Stonehouse served nearly 25 years at the KCSD in the Correctional Facility. He spent time at the Sheriff’s Honor Camp and he was instrumental in several of the department’s various technological implementations. Russ was responsible for training new employees on in-house software, which meant that he knew practically everyone.

He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Kerri, and a young son, Zack. Russ was a dedicated father and never missed Zack’s hockey or baseball games or practice, often coaching from the sidelines or monitoring the penalty box. He was always present rink-side and field-side supporting his favorite athlete, Zack.

In lieu of flowers, a fund for Zack’s education and athletic needs has been established by Russ’ KCSD family:

https://www.youcaring.com/zackstonehouse-819196.