By Judy Reed

Burglary at Boomer Park

Thieves recently broke into the concession stand at Boomer Park, the soccer field located at 13440 Ritchie, south of Becker.

According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, an employee arrived on Saturday morning, May 6, to find a window open and items missing. Sgt. Joel Roon said the suspect(s) mainly took cash. If anyone has any info on this theft, please call either Silent Observer with info at 616-774-2345 or the detective bureau at 616-632-6125.

Breaking and entering

Residents of a home in the 10700 block of 15 Mile Rd returned home on Saturday, May 6, about 9 p.m., to find the windows of two doors were broken and items inside the house had been moved. According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, the point of entry was unclear, and nothing was taken.