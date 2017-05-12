Fellowship of the Springs May 20-21

The Cedar Springs Chamber of Commerce will turn Morley Park into Middle Earth next weekend, when they kick off their spring and summer events with the annual Cedar Springs Renaissance Faire, May 20-21. This year’s theme is “Fellowship of the Springs.”

“Fellowship of the Springs serves as a double meaning,” explained Chamber President Perry Hopkins. “Many of our faire’s fans are J.R.R. Tolkien fans. Since many of the Renaissance Community call Morley Park Morleyshire (for the Cedar Springs Renaissance Faire), it is only fitting we choose a theme that Tolkien fans can relate to. The theme also ties into all the new excitement around Cedar Springs (new library, new businesses, new future potentials for the community, etc.)”

Hopkins said this year’s Renaissance Faire would be the biggest one yet. “We will have double the encampments from previous years, a wider variety of vendors, bigger entertainment, along with the annual Royal Dinner catered by the Grilling Company.”

The Faire will run 12-8 p.m. on Saturday, with the Royal Dinner from 6-8 p.m.; and then reopen from 12-6 p.m. Sunday. It is a free family event.

New to this year’s attractions will be the Kingdom of Shiabrook. Returning entertainers and encampments will include Darkmor Colony of Larp Craft, Robyn the Bard, E-Leesa Gypsy Enchantress, Steal Lotus Dance Troupe, Bell Book and Catro Hopkins said that the cast for this year’s faire will have a few more local people included.

The Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce (CSACoC) started hosting an annual Start of Summer Celebration in June of 2014 with a Renaissance theme, then later renamed it the Cedar Springs Renaissance Faire.