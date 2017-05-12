Aaron Sedine, of Cedar Springs, was piloting a fixed wing single engine Cessna Sunday morning, May 7, when it was involved in a plane crash.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, Sedine was taxiing on the runway when the plane caught an upwind causing him to lose control of the aircraft. The plane then landed in a field just off the runway.

Mecosta County EMS and Big Rapids Township Fire assisted at the scene.

Sedine suffered minor injuries and was checked out by EMS on scene with no further treatment.

The FAA was contacted and they will be doing further investigation. Sedine has a valid pilot license. Weather was a contributing factor of the crash.