This Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

by Judy Reed

If you rarely get a chance to visit the Cedar Springs Historical Museum in Morley Park, this weekend would be the perfect time to do it. Usually open only on Wednesday during daytime hours, the museum will be open this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. as part of the Tri River Historical Museum Network’s yearly “Spring into the Past” event.

The museum is one of 27 small town museums in the Tri River Historical Museum network that will be open and feature a theme of “Fashion through the Ages.” One of the ways that the CS Museum got ready for the exhibit was their mannequin restoration project. The museum only had six mannequins in their displays, but costs prevented them from buying more.

“They are very expensive to buy, hundreds of dollars each,” explained Sharon Jett, Director at the museum. “We had many from area stores, such as Mathers, Pollocks and others. We also had a huge box of hands, arms, and legs left over from other broken mannequins.”

So several museum volunteers stepped in to sort through them, and evaluate what could be fixed. The volunteers included Jett, Tanya Eldred, Pat Patin, Marie Patin, Nolan Patin, Deb Pipe, and Sharon Nielsen.

Jett sculpted new fingers on broken hands from polymer clay and glued them on; Pat sanded them, and Marie, Deb and Nielsen painted them.

Marie and Pat did a lot of repair on broken faces and arms, and Marie painted new faces on a few. “Pat made new stands for most of them that looked very professional,” said Jett.

Nolan took the head and shoulders of one mannequin and by gluing a beard on the face and touching it up, made a male figure to use as a display for men’s tops and hats.

Tanya went through many boxes of vintage clothes to dress the finished mannequins in the “Fashion through the Ages” theme.

“When the project was finished we ended up with 20 complete mannequins,” remarked Jett. “They are very expensive to buy but we had a giant box of parts accumulated over the years and several mannequins in too bad of shape to use, so the project was a great success.”

They invite you to come out this weekend and see the finished mannequins and the fashions on display, as well as the other unique exhibits that are a part of the history of Cedar Springs and the surrounding area.