By Judy Reed

A man suffered two broken legs and severe lacerations to his arms after his motorcycle crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on last week.

According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, Michael McDonald, 48, was traveling northbound on Northland Drive, near Porter Hollow, on Wednesday, April 26, about 5:10 p.m., when the crash occurred.

Witnesses reported that he appeared to have a problem with the front tire before losing control and crossing into oncoming southbound traffic, where he struck a c head-on.

The driver of the Jeep, a young female on her way to ChiroHealth, suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized. According to the girl’s family, the motorcycle suddenly veered straight at her, and she only had time to stomp on the brakes just before impact. There also was a pickup truck traveling in the right lane next to her, so there was no room to move over.

McDonald, the driver of the motorcycle, was cited for driving a motorcycle with no endorsement, violation of basic speed law, and no proof of insurance. He was not wearing a helmet.

According Sgt. Joel Roon, if a driver ever experiences another driver coming at them head-on, they should decrease their speed as quickly as possible and move out of the path of the oncoming vehicle (if possible). “Consider two vehicles travelling opposite directions at 60 mph have an impact speed of 120 mph; so reducing your speed while evading an oncoming vehicle is very important,” he said.