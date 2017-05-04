May 13, 2-5 p.m.

The Cedar Springs Library staff and community volunteers have been busy the last two weeks moving books and other things from their small building at 43 W. Cherry, into the new library at the corner of N. Main and W. Maple—a building that is almost five times the size of old one.

The library, which is designed to resemble a train depot, promises to be a main attraction in the heart of Cedar Springs. The new building is beautiful, spacious, modern, and comfortable. And come next week, the public is going to get to see what a gem the new Cedar Springs Community Library is. They will have a soft opening on May 8, with the grand opening and ribbon cutting on Saturday, May 13, from 2-5 p.m.

Grand Opening festivities at the 107 N. Main Street location will begin at 2:00 pm with a flag raising ceremony by the American Legion Color Guard Glen Hill Post #287, and patriotic songs by the Cedar Springs High School Band. Other events to follow include acknowledgements and ceremonial ribbon cutting. After the ceremony everyone is invited to take a tour of the new library and enjoy refreshments until 5 p.m. Stationed throughout the library will be local authors, a puppeteer, staff, local officials from the Library Board, the City of Cedar Springs, Solon Township, and the Community Building Development Team.

The new 10,016 square-foot building was built with donated funds, products, and services from the community and local businesses. The additional 8,000 square feet will allow for much greater areas for reading, special events, and small group gatherings.

The new library includes separate areas for children, teens, and adults; 12 computer stations; four stations for children’s computers; a cozy reading or meeting area with fireplace and chairs; three small group rooms for tutoring or studying; and a classroom with white board and screen.

Another draw will be the community room, which will hold up to 75 people with the tables and chairs, and 100 without. A complete kitchen opens up into the community room. People can walk out of the community room to a patio, which is facing the creek.

Donations of any amount are still greatly needed to help purchase furniture, kitchen items, and other operational items for the library. If you’d like to donate, please call the library at 616-696-1910.