Courageous leadership, chivalry, and honor were once qualities held in high regard—especially by the knights of old. But those qualities don’t have to be a thing of the past, and a group of young men in Cedar Springs is learning what it means to become “Men of Honor.”

Randy Badge, a 30-year teacher and youth minister, is the area leader for this Christ-centered Men of Honor organization. Badge has teamed up with En Gedi, also a Christ-centered organization, to share space at the free after-school youth center at Red Hawk Elementary.

This international character-building program from Honor Ministries is aimed at 6-12th graders and meets on Thursdays from 2:40–3:40 in the Media Center.

Badge was thrilled to have 26 young men sign up this year for the nine-month Men of Honor program. “In all of human history there has never been a time when the call for strong men was louder or the need greater,” explained Badge. “I have witnessed firsthand the effects of young men who have no father or an uninvolved father in their lives. Many young men have no model of what real manhood is like.”

The group learns how to build character qualities such as integrity, courage, honesty, honor, perseverance, diligence, compassion, and leadership. Manhood and Christlikeness are synonymous for the Men of Honor.

Cristian Leggett said, “This is a fun group that teaches me how to grow as a man and connect better with God.” A good example of that was an event last week Wednesday, when the group and their chaperones traveled to Grand Rapids to watch the movie titled The Case for Christ.

Other students joined for different reasons.

When Trevor Marshall was asked why he joined the program he responded, “I thought it would be a good way to connect with other Christian young men.”

Matthew Maxwell shared, “I read about historical leaders who were men of courage. I wanted to learn how to grow in Christian courage and strength as they did.”

As these young man practice chivalry and strive to become Modern Day Knights, they must read three books written by Edwin Cole and complete the corresponding workbooks. Once completed, they receive a dagger. To become fully-commissioned, men must read nine books. They are then knighted and receive a beautiful Men of Honor sword for their accomplishments.

There are opportunities to earn tenant pins for leadership, courage, diligence, character, and compassion. A Men of Honor t-shirt is awarded by reciting the axioms, “I am a winner. I am a Man of Honor. I do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do. My word is my bond. Being a male is a matter of birth. Being a man is a matter of choice. There is no greatness outside of God. 1,2,3, YES!”

This past summer, Badge was certified in leadership training through the John Maxwell Team. Because of his certification, he can teach leadership skills to organizations, businesses, schools and churches. He also loves to encourage marriages, parents, men and teens through workshops and talks.

To get more information about the Men of Honor program, email Badge at rrbadge@hotmail.com or go to the Men of Honor website at HonorMinistries.com. There also is a Ladies of Honor program, and while the group would love to see one started at Cedar Springs, they would need someone to lead it.