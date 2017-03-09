We now have proof that turkeys can fly! According to Consumers Energy, 1,463 customers lost power on Monday, March 6, when a turkey hit a power line on 17 Mile Rd, east of Algoma.

It happened at 3:59 p.m. The outage covered much of Solon Township, including businesses on 17 Mile and White Creek, such as Meijer, Save A Lot, fast food restaurants and more.

The original restoration time was 5:30 p.m. but it was not restored until 7;13 p.m.

According to spokesperson Roger Morgenstern, of Consumers Energy, the turkey hitting the power line ended up causing damage within a substation. Because of the damage, they took an hour-long outage (from 6:09 p.m. to 7:09 p.m.) on a nearby area to get the previous 1,463 customers back on. The second outage involved 1,758 customers.