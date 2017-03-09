By Judy Reed

The Algoma Township Fire Department responded to a fire in the median of US131 Tuesday afternoon, south of 17 Mile.

According to Algoma firefighter Chris Kutzli, when they arrived on scene they found a Kent County Road Commission bobcat, fully engulfed in flames. The fire was coming from both the operator’s cab and the engine compartment.

“We hooked up one hose line to the engine and put out the fire in about 10 minutes,” said Kutzli.

He said that the operator was clearing excess brush from the median in preparation for the upcoming road construction project when the warning light came on, saying that the engine was overheating. When he opened the engine compartment, he saw the fire.

The actual cause of the fire is unknown.