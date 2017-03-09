Public meeting March 16 at Cedar Springs High School 4-6 p.m.

By Judy Reed

Are you tired of driving over the rough spots on US131 between 14 Mile and 17 Mile Road and wondering (probably for the millionth time) when they are going to fix this road? You won’t have to wonder much longer.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced details on Friday, March 3, of their plans to reconstruct that stretch of highway. The project will begin on April 15 and should be open to traffic on November 5.

There will be a public informational meeting about the project at Cedar Springs High School, 204 E. Muskegon, in the cafeteria, on Thursday, March 16, from 4-6 p.m.

According to John Richard, spokesperson for MDOT, the construction influence area will begin with warning signs on US131 two miles south of 14 Mile and continue to two miles north of where it crosses over White Creek Avenue. The influence area will also include one mile east and west of intersection roads and ramps.

The work will include hot mix asphalt (HMA) reconstruction and rehabilitation of three bridges, including concrete curb, gutter and culvert, drainage, signing and pavement markings.

Traffic impact

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction on US-131 with the use of temporary crossovers and a split-merge traffic shift. Southbound US-131 will have a single lane closure while maintaining one lane of traffic for one week to place top course of HMA. Northbound US-131 will have a single lane closure while maintaining one lane of traffic for one week to place top course of HMA.

Ramp closures

Ramp closures for ramp reconstruction will be allowed for a maximum of 14 calendar days per ramp. Ramps to be reconstructed include all 17 Mile Rd ramps, northbound 14 Mile Rd on ramp, and southbound 14 Mile Rd off ramp.

Detours when ramps are closed:

17 Mile NB US-131 off ramp: drivers will get off at 14 Mile instead and take White Creek Ave. north.

17 Mile NB US-131 on ramp: Drivers will get on SB US-131 instead and get off at 14 Mile Rd, then back on to NB US-131.

17 Mile SB US-131 on ramp: drivers will take White Creek Ave to 14 Mile Rd. and get on SB US-131.

17 Mile SB US-131 off ramp: drivers will get off at 14 Mile Rd and back on to NB US-131.

14 Mile Rd NB US-131 on ramp: drivers will take White Creek Ave to 17 Mile Rd. and get on NB US-131.

14 Mile Rd SB US-131 off ramp: drivers will get off at 17 Mile Rd. and take Algoma Ave. to 14 Mile.

When SB US-131 outside lane is under construction, the 17 Mile Rd off ramp, 17 Mile Rd on ramp and 14 Mile off ramps will each be closed for 14 days. A pre-detour will utilize 22 Mile Rd to White Creek Ave to 14 Mile Rd.

When NB US-131 outside lane is under construction, 14 Mile Rd on ramp, 17 Mile Rd off ramp and 17 Mile on ramps will each be closed for 14 days. A pre-detour will utilize 14 Mile Rd to White Creek Ave to 22 Mile Rd. That detour could change to Algoma.

Traffic Restrictions:

14 Mile on ramp and 17 mile on ramp cannot be closed at the same time

17 mile on ramp and 17 mile off ramp cannot be closed at the same time

Shoulder closures

14 Mile Rd and 17 Mile Rd will have lane/shoulder closures but will maintain two-way traffic at all times with the exception for the paving of ramp terminals, when traffic will be maintained using traffic regulators.

When the bridge over White Creek Avenue is being worked on, it will require access to the bridge from down below, so White Creek Ave will have one lane maintained for two-way traffic by utilizing a temporary signal. Bridge work will include substructure reinforcements, joint replacement on the bridge deck and painting.

Be sure to attend the meeting at the high school on March 16 and get your questions answered.