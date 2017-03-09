Just like the robin, and the appearance of seed catalogues, the announcement of the opening of registration for the Cedar Springs FFA Community Gardens is one faithful sign that winter is drawing to a close.

Agriscience students and FFA members are learning what must be done to prepare and plant a garden in western Michigan. “We hope to be able to supply many free transplants for the plots. The seedlings are to be grown in the High School Plant Science class, and by FFA members. We provide hand tools, and we rototill the gardens for community member before they take over,” said Larry Reyburn, local FFA Advisor. Big help has come from the area Fire Departments, who take turns filling the water tank used on the gardens.

Any member of the community that is interested in having their own plot should contact Reyburn at the high school by phone at 616-696-1200 extension 6131, or by email at Larry.Reyburn@csredhawks.org.

For over 70 years the FFA at Cedar has focused on serving others and developing its member’s leadership and personal growth.