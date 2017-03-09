The warm temperatures we had in February have caused some plants to follow a little early. We received this photo of a crocus from Mary Lou Fuller, of Solon Township last Wednesday, March 1.

“It is not all the way open, but apparently my crocus thinks spring has arrived,” said Mary Lou.

The very next day we had much colder temperatures with snow. We asked Mary Lou this week if it damaged the crocus. She said no, it was still hanging in there!

If you have a wildlife or wildflower photo you would like to send us, please email it to news@cedarspringspost.com with some information about the photo and your contact info.