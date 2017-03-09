MSP Lakeview Post 100 Year Anniversary Event

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Lakeview Post will be hosting four “Coffee with a Trooper” events to celebrate the department’s 100 years of service. The events will take place as follows from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.:

April 17 – Coffee with a Trooper at the Lakeview Post (10300 Howard City-Edmore Rd.)

April 18 – Coffee with a Trooper at the Ionia Detachment (Riverside Correctional – 777 W. Riverside)

April 19 – Coffee with a Trooper at the St Louis Detachment (8530 N. Union Rd.)

April 20 – Coffee with a Trooper at the Sheridan Office (115 E. Evergreen Rd.)

We will have several patrol cars (including the 100 Year Anniversary car) at each of these events. We encourage the general public to come out and interact and with post personnel during the “Coffee with a Trooper” events.