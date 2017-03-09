By Judy Reed

The Kent County Sheriff Department is investigating a break-in at the Cedar Café, 40 N. Main St, in Cedar Springs.

The break-in occurred on Saturday, March 4. According to owner Lisa Cisler, she had closed up at 3 p.m. and went home. She then got a call from her alarm company at 4:28 p.m. telling her the alarm went off and police were on their way.

According to police, the suspect(s) attempted to enter the building through a window at the rear of the building. Nothing was reported missing.

Cisler said she thinks the alarm may have scared them off. “I had a break-in 10 years ago. That’s what prompted me to get the security system,” she said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kent County Sheriff Department at (616) 632-6100 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.