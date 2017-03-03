The Kent County Sheriff Department has issued their crime statistics for the year for the cities and townships they patrol. Over the next few weeks, we will be sharing some of those statistics. Below are some statistics from three of the cities/townships in our area.

City of Cedar Springs: Population: 3.561. Had 2,178 dispatched calls, 956 traffic stops. The top five dispatched calls were for assists (225), suspicious condition/noise/subject (221); Alarms ((182); domestic argument-no assault (131); and disorderlies (94). The top five criminal offenses were driving violations (94); obstructing justice (74); domestic simple assault (60); intimidation/stalking (37); and non-aggravated assault (36). The highest number of calls occur on Friday and then Saturday; the peak time of day is 6 p.m. The hotspot for service calls is in the Cedar Springs Mobile Estates, on Susan, Sarah, and Allan Streets.

Solon Township: Population: 5,974. Had 1,101 dispatched calls, 332 traffic stops. The top five dispatched calls were for assists (111); suspicious conditions/noise/subject (96); Fraud (62); Traffic crash-property damage (62); broadcast (56). The top five criminal offenses: Retail fraud (38); domestic simple assault (36); driving law violations (29); OUIL or OUID (24); obstructing justice (23). The highest number of calls occurs on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with 5 and 7 p.m. being the peak time for calls. The hotspot for service calls is in the 17 Mile area around Cedarfield, Meijer, Edgerton, and US131.

Nelson Township: Population 4,764. Had 633 dispatched calls, 196 traffic stops.

The top five dispatched calls were for suspicious condition/noise/subject (66); assists (49); traffic crash-property damage (48); domestic argument-no assault (42); broadcast (31). The top five criminal offenses were domestic simple assault (28); obstructing justice (18); OUIL or OUID (15); intimidation/stalking (13); driving law violations (11). The highest number of calls occur on Monday, with 7 p.m. being the peak time of day. The hotspot for calls is in the area surrounding Northland, Ritchie, Coan, and 19 Mile Rd.