All motorists would agree that one of the most frustrating situations on a freeway is being caught behind a left lane driver. This is not the person who is attempting to actively pass, but the person who believes the left lane is for general travel.

The MSP Sixth District Headquarters has been receiving numerous complaints about this violation in West Michigan and has planned an education and enforcement initiative to address the problem. Now through the end of April, troopers from the Lakeview and Rockford posts will be on the lookout for these “southpaw drivers” on all of West Michigan’s major freeways.

“The thrust of this initiative is education; many people simply don’t realize that the left lane is reserved for the passing motorist,” said F/Lt. Chris McIntire of the Rockford Post. “Besides being generally disruptive to traffic flow, this violation can actually be dangerous, as frustrated motorists attempt risky maneuvers to get around the log jam.”

A motorist stopped for this violation during the enforcement period can expect at the very least a short lesson on the law and how their actions disrupt traffic flow. “We just want motorists to understand the law and work on developing courteous driving habits,” he said.