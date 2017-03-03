The Newaygo County Sheriff Office arrested a man last week and charged him with the abuse and murder of a 14 month old girl.

According to police, deputies were called to a suspected child abuse complaint in Big Prairie Township on February 14. A 14-month-old girl was taken by ambulance to the emergency room for apparent head injuries. The girl, Laylah Heether, succumbed to her injuries on February 21 while in the ICU.

The child’s stepfather, Wayne Arthur-Scott Brown, 29, reportedly told police that Laylah’s mother, Breean, was out running errands, and that Laylah fell off the couch while he was in the kitchen.

However, doctors reported that the child’s injuries were consistent with physical and sexual abuse.

Brown was arrested on February 23 by Newaygo County Sheriff detectives and the Michigan State Police. He was arraigned on February 24 on charges of felony murder and first-degree child abuse.