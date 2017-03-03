By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Wyscaver, Navy Office of Community Outreach

LEMOORE, Calif. – A Greenville High School graduate and Greenville, Mich. native is serving in the U.S. Navy with Commander Strike Fighter Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CSFWP). Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Corey works as an intelligence specialist and operates out of Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore, California. Corey is responsible for updating and maintaining personnel security clearances as well as making sure that the command is adhering to physical security requirements.

“As an intelligence specialist I enjoy the knowledge that comes with my job,” Corey said. “There are so many different types of intelligence that I’m always learning new things and expanding on the knowledge I’ve already learned,” Corey said.

“Lemoore has been home to the Navy’s west coast strike fighter community since 1980, when strike fighter squadron VFA-125 was the first squadron established to train Navy and Marine Corps aviators in the F/A-18 Hornet,” said Vice Adm. Mike Shoemaker, Commander, Naval Air Forces. The strike fighter wing, headquartered at NAS Lemoore, ensures that each squadron is fully combat-ready to conduct carrier-based, all-weather, attack, fighter and support missions for the Pacific Fleet.

“I like the opportunities that the command provides for professional growth,” Corey said. “The command has been very helpful with assisting in my desire to apply for an officer program.”

With the CSFWP consisting of more than 20 squadrons, highly specialized jobs range from training new aviators to maintaining airframes and engines, to handling and flying aircraft. “Hard work is important,” Corey said. “I’ve done work that I’ve loved and I’ve done jobs that I didn’t enjoy so much. I’ve learned to push through those mental barriers to ensure mission accomplishment. I feel like there isn’t anything that I could face in the civilian world that the Navy hasn’t prepared me for.”