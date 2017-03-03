web analytics

Categorized | Featured, News

American Legion honors first responders

Posted on 03 March 2017. Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

The Courtland Fire Department was one of the fire departments honored at the American Legion dinner.

The Courtland Fire Department was one of the fire departments honored at the American Legion dinner.

The evening of February 20 was set aside at the American Legion Post in Cedar Springs as a time to honor the First Responders of the community.  A wonderful Swiss steak meal was provided for our local heroes for their sacrifices, contributions and dedication to public service.

The Kent County Sheriff Department was also in attendance

The Kent County Sheriff Department was also in attendance

Seventy-five attendees from the Sand Lake Police and Fire Department, Solon Township Fire Department, Cedar Springs Fire Department, Spencer Township Fire Department, Courtland Township Fire Department, Oakfield Township Fire Department, Algoma Township Fire Department and the Kent County Sherriff’s Department enjoyed the meal and were given certificates of appreciation.

Twenty-five members of the Glen Hill Post 287 Family worked to make this event possible, as well as assistance on items for the dinner from Save A Lot and Kelly’s Restaurant.

This post was written by:

- who has written 12281 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

*

code

Advertising Rates Brochure
Post Media Pack
Kent Theatre
Advertising Specials

Get the Cedar Springs Post in your mailbox for only $35.00 a year!