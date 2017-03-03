The evening of February 20 was set aside at the American Legion Post in Cedar Springs as a time to honor the First Responders of the community. A wonderful Swiss steak meal was provided for our local heroes for their sacrifices, contributions and dedication to public service.

Seventy-five attendees from the Sand Lake Police and Fire Department, Solon Township Fire Department, Cedar Springs Fire Department, Spencer Township Fire Department, Courtland Township Fire Department, Oakfield Township Fire Department, Algoma Township Fire Department and the Kent County Sherriff’s Department enjoyed the meal and were given certificates of appreciation.

Twenty-five members of the Glen Hill Post 287 Family worked to make this event possible, as well as assistance on items for the dinner from Save A Lot and Kelly’s Restaurant.