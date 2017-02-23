The Kent County Board of Commissioners is seeking citizens who are interested in serving the community through appointment to the following Boards and Committees:

Community Mental Health Authority Board – to fill an unexpired three-year term ending March 31, 2019. This board meets the first Monday of each month at 5:15 pm at 790 Fuller Ave. NE, Grand Rapids.

Fire Commission – to fill an unexpired two-year term ending December 31, 2018. Applicant must be a township elected official from a unit of government that participates in the Fire Commission. The Fire Commission meets monthly on the second Friday of the month (does not meet in April, July and October) at 8:30 am at the Kent County Road Commission, 1500 Scribner, Grand Rapids (with the exception of the October meeting).

Kent District Library Board Region 1 – to fill an unexpired four-year term ending December 31, 2018. Applicants must live in Nelson, Oakfield, Spencer or Tyrone Township. The Kent District Library Board meets monthly at the District Headquarters, 814 W. River Center, Comstock Park, as well as at other participating libraries.

Land Bank Authority – to fill an unexpired two-year term ending December 31, 2017. Applicant must be a township elected official. The Land Bank meets bi-monthly on Thursday at 8:00 am at 347 S. Division, Grand Rapids.

Applicants must complete an online application form via the County’s website at www.accesskent.com/boardappointments. Resumes and cover letters are encouraged and may be attached. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 10, 2017.

Please call the Board of Commissioners Office at 616.632.7580 if you have any questions.