Ashlee Shain, age 2, and Kaylie Shain, age 5, the daughters of Ed and Jenny Shain, of Nelson Township, are shown here having fun playing outside in early January. What a difference in the weather in just a few weeks!

If you have winter fun or wildlife photos you’d like to send, please email them to news@cedarspringspost.com with some info. We will print as space allows. Publication is not guaranteed.