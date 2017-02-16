The Michigan State Police Lakeview Post would like to remind citizens to never provide personal information via email, telephone, and/or social media.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post have received several calls from citizens advising they have received unsolicited calls from unknown subjects advising citizens that they owe money to the Internal Revenue Service. The unknown callers are advising citizens that they have warrants for their arrest and to meet them at specified locations with money or they will be subject to arrest.

The IRS advises if you receive contact of this nature and suspect the caller is not an IRS employee: 1) Ask the caller for their name, badge number, call back number and caller ID if available. 2) Call 1-800-366-4484 to determine if the caller is an IRS employee with legitimate need to contact you. If the person calling you is an IRS employee, call them back. If not, report the incident to the IRS at 1-800-366-4484.