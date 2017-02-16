A Greenville man died Tuesday when his car crossed the centerline and crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

The crash occurred on Tuesday, February 14, about 11:10 a.m. on Sidney and Berridge Road in Montcalm Township, east of M91.

According to the Michigan State Police Lakeview post, a silver Honda passenger car was travelling eastbound on Sidney road when the driver of that vehicle crossed the centerline into the west bound lane and into the path of a Ford F-250 pickup headed westbound.

The male driver of the Honda passenger car was pronounced dead on scene. State Police identified him as Lee Pattison, 40, of Greenville.

The male driver of the F250 sustained injuries and was transported by family members to the hospital.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated; alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Assisting at the scene was Montcalm County Sheriff’s office, Montcalm Township Fire Departments and Montcalm County EMS.