A 53-year-old Trufant woman died Thursday morning when she crashed into a tree in Spencer Township.

According to Sgt. Corey Luce, with the Kent County Sheriff Department, the crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. He said that according to a witness who was following, Luanne Crankshaw was headed northbound on Meddler near 20 Mile Road, on a patch of road covered with windblown snow, when she lost control of the 2005 Mazda Tribute she was driving and went off the east side of the road and hit a tree. The impact was on the driver’s side. Neither excessive speed nor alcohol appear to be factors.

No other passengers were in the vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation.

Spencer Township Fire and Rescue, Rockford Ambulance, and the Kent County Road Commission assisted at the scene.

Sgt. Luce said that is the second fatality this year. They had one in January, and one in February. By this time last year, there had already been five fatalities in Kent County. He said they had 24 between July and December, and also assisted other police agencies on two others, for a total of 31 fatalities in 2016.