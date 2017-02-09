Randy Spicer, of Solon Township, sent us the photo showing a tree full of robins. “On January 31st we spotted 15 robins in our apple trees. It was really neat to see them for two reasons,” he wrote. “That day was my grandpa Leon Covell’s 80th birthday! He always told me that when you see a robin spring is near.”

We certainly don’t know for sure, but according to Ranger Steve Mueller, it’s also possible they could be robins that wintered here. He said they saw 133 robins during the Christmas bird count. “Many stay around but mostly in swamp areas during the winter. They seek berries during the winter and show up in people’s yards feeding on crab apples and things like that,” he explained.

So whether they are newly arrived or whether they wintered here, 15 robins in trees is a sight to see!

