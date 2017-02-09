For 20 years the Cedar Springs Public Library has celebrated “March is Reading month” by holding a library card drive for all first graders in the area. It started with a push from Mike Metzger in 1997, and has grown into a joint project with two local Kent District Library branches (Nelson Township/Sand Lake and Spencer Township) as well, since children in those library areas also attend school in Cedar Springs.

With “March is Reading Month” right around the corner, Library staff from the Cedar Springs Library, Nelson Township/Sand Lake KDL Branch, and Spencer Township KDL Branch decided to officially visit all first grade classes, Monday, February 6, for the 21st year in a row! One-by-one, Sara Magnuson (KDL Nelson Twp), Mary Shallman (KDL Spencer), and Heidi Fifield (Cedar Springs Library) made their way to the 10 different classrooms at Cedar Trails, then out to Creative Technologies Academy for one more. As Children’s Specialists, Sara, Mary and Heidi shared a world available to first graders with a simple library card…a world of books, movies, music, toys, electronics, eMaterials, and more.

“First graders love learning to read and they love reading incentives,” said Clark. “All first graders are invited to come to see Lego Batman for FREE, compliments of the three libraries. A personal or family library card also adds value to the evening for first graders—FREE Popcorn! But, what about moms and dads, family and friends? Yes, for only $3 first graders may invite anyone they wish to join them! There is plenty of room at the Kent Theatre!”

This invitation goes out to all first graders in the Cedar Springs area, whether they go to a public, private, charter or home school.

All first graders may go to one of the three participating libraries and pick up a FREE movie pass before the showing on Monday, March 5 or the showing on Tuesday, March 6. The movie starts at 6 p.m. both nights. Oh, and by the way, there are books about Legos, too!