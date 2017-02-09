Here is your chance to tell the state how your local law enforcement agency is doing, and what you’d like to see happen to make your community safer.

The Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) has released a community survey to help gauge public trust as it works to complete a study for Gov. Rick Snyder.

On Oct. 4, 2016, Gov. Snyder issued Executive Directive 2016-2, telling MCOLES to “undertake a study and produce by May 1, 2017, a public report addressing the topic of fostering public trust in law enforcement.”

MCOLES is a state commission that sets standards for the law enforcement profession in Michigan, including recruiting, training, and professional licensing (www.michigan.gov/mcoles).

“Community engagement and community policing activities can advance the legitimacy of law enforcement across the state. Only through community partnerships can law enforcement reduce crime and disorder at the local level,” said Commission Chair Sheriff Jerry Clayton, “The report will offer practical steps that can be taken to strengthen police community relations and enhance the legitimacy of law enforcement in Michigan.”

When completed, the report will offer a set of recommendations to strengthen public trust and confidence in law enforcement in communities across Michigan. The goal is to determine how residents and law enforcement can work together to make local communities safe and secure. The governor also directed MCOLES to “consider the status of community relationships and what factors can impact the public’s trust.” In order for the recommendations to be meaningful MCOLES is seeking input from residents across the state.

A short survey is now available online for residents to comment on how to advance police-community relations in their area. All communities are not the same and local residents have unique issues and concerns that need to be addressed. Responses will be organized and evaluated by Commission workgroups and the comments will form the basis for the final recommendations of the report.

To take the survey online, visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ExeDir2016-2. The link will remain open until March 20, 2017.

Some items on the survey contain check-boxes while others seek open-ended comments. MCOLES wants residents to share their thoughts on how police community relations in their area can improve. But if relations are working well, MCOLES also wants to hear about success stories.

MCOLES also has established a special e-mail box so citizens can freely share general ideas. All comments will be considered but MCOLES wants respondents to focus on police community relations in their area. To submit general comments, or submit documents for consideration residents should send an email to MCOLES ExecDir2016-2@michigan.gov.

Those responding to the survey or e-mail box will not be identified personally. MCOLES asks for a zip code to ensure all areas of Michigan are surveyed and there are three questions that ask for gender, race, and age. The survey does not ask for names or other personal information.