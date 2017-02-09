On Saturday, February 4, Cedar Springs JV and Varsity Competitive Cheer teams traveled to Southgate, Michigan, for the 2017 Southgate invitational.

Five JV teams competed at the JV level.

In round 1, Cedar Springs JV earned a score of 203.40. They gained an additional 175.6 in round 2, bringing their subtotal to 379.00. In round 3 they earned an additional 275.70 points, giving them a total score of 654.70, their highest scores of the season and another first place finish.

Nine teams competed at the Varsity level. At the end of round 1, Cedar Springs Varsity received a score of 224.20. Round 2 brought an additional 217.96 and a subtotal score of 442.16. After a couple of unfortunate errors, they earned an additional 295.8 at the end of round 3 and a final score of 721.96 and a 7th place finish.

On Wednesday, February 8, the JV and Varsity traveled to Northview for their final conference meet of the season. See results in next week’s Post.

On Friday, February 10, they will be traveling to Caledonia for the SCOTastic Competitive Cheer meet. This will be the last regular season competition before heading to districts on February 18 at Kenowa Hills.