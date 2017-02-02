Kristen Smith, of Kristen’s Flashback Photography, took this photo Monday during some of our recent snow. She explained on her Facebook page: “Life gets busy. I realized when I passed the Veterans Memorial Park in honor of our home town hero Timmy Brown, that I don’t stop on the side of the road as much as I used to when something catches my eye. The world is crazy right now, so I decided to make a stop, say a prayer for Timmy, his family, our military, and snap a couple of pics in the snow.”

That’s a great shot, Kristen! Thanks so much!