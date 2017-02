Wesco and the Sand Lake Police Department is asking for help to identify this vehicle. They said this vehicle has driven off without paying for gas at Wesco in Sand Lake for the last month. As you see in the picture, vehicle has a ball hitch and a yellow sticker in the rear side window, and there also appears to be some stickers on the rear of the vehicle.

If you have any information please contact Sand Lake Police Department at 616-799-1900.