Kids love the snow and ice that comes with winter. Icicles are a such a “cool” thing to play with! Just ask Eli Redder, 5, the son of Reba Redder, of Cedar Springs. He is shown here after our first snowstorm, earlier this winter.

If you have winter photos you’d like us to consider for publication, email them to news@cedarspringspost.com with “winter fun” in the subject line. We publish them as space allows, and do not guarantee publication.