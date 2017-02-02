Thursday, February 2, is Groundhog Day, the day that Punxsutawney Phil appears at sunrise at Gobbler’s Knob in Pennsylvania to make his annual prediction on the rest of winter. According www.groundhog.org, it is a legend that traverses centuries. “It is the day that the Groundhog comes out of his hole after a long winter sleep to look for his shadow.

If he sees it, he regards it as an omen of six more weeks of bad weather and returns to his hole. If the day is cloudy and, hence, shadowless, he takes it as a sign of spring and stays above ground.

The groundhog tradition stems from similar beliefs associated with Candlemas Day and the days of early Christians in Europe, and for centuries the custom was to have the clergy bless candles and distribute them to the people. Even then, it marked a milestone in the winter and the weather that day was important.”

Either way, it will probably still be cold here at least through March!