The Cedar Springs Friends of the Library will be having their 5th Annual Quilt Show fundraiser on Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cedar Springs Middle School. Admission is $2 per person, and under 12 is free.

The Friends will once again be raffling off a beautiful quilt that was designed by Barb Grutter, pieced by Louise King, and quilted by Aerie Quilting. Raffle tickets are available at the Library or at Luv 2 Quilt for $1 each or 6 for $5. The quilt will also soon be on display at Independent Bank and they will have raffle tickets as well.

The Friends are also taking registrations for people who would like to show their quilts. They have changed and added categories to have better variety and competition. The categories are: King/Queen; Full/Twin; Crib/Wall-Hanging; and Table Topper/Tote. There is a limit of three items per person, and you will need a registration form for each quilt shown. Quilts should not be shown that have been shown previously. Quilt registration forms are available at the library or by calling either Barb Grutter at 616.263.9500 or Louise King at 616.696.1376.