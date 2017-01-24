UPDATE 1/25: The Wyoming Police Department has identified the deceased as Jonathan David Sper, age 30.

By Judy Reed

One man is dead and an officer injured during a domestic dispute in Algoma Township Tuesday evening.

According to Kent County Sheriff Lawrence Stelma, officers were called to a domestic dispute in the 4000 block of Summit Court, which is west off Summit and 14 Mile, about 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24. When officers arrived, there were two adult brothers fighting. The brothers were separated, and then one of the brothers got into a struggle with a police officer and the officer was injured. Shots were then fired by one of the officers, resulting in the death of the brother that was fighting the officer.

Sheriff Stelma said that the officer suffered minor injuries, including lacerations and bruises, but is fine.

The Wyoming Police department will be investigating the case. We will give further updates when we know more.