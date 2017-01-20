Linda Michaels, 72 of Rockford, unexpectedly went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 in Casa Grande, AZ. She was a loved wife, mother, aunt, sister, grandmother, expectant great-grandmother and friend. She was born August 16, 1944 to the late Ralph and Alice Pratt and she lived her entire life in Kent County. She was a middle child, placed right between two loving sisters, Ann Scott (Jim) and Carolyn Reed (Mike). She married Gene Michaels on September 13, 1991 and they recently celebrated their twenty-fifth wedding anniversary. She will be missed by many family members including her husband, two sisters, many nieces and nephews and her children, Christine Hofstra (John), Dan Rogers (Theresa), Ann VerWys (Jim) and Shannon Novak (Russ) in addition to her eight grandchildren, Zachary Rogers (Ashley), Lauren Linde (Chase), Ben Rogers (Maaret), Annalyse Haarer (Brandon), Austin Stevens, Nate Rogers, Lucy and Josie Novak. Linda was a loving, funny, spunky and caring woman. She was a long-time employee at Hartwell Mortgage Company. Some special memories include her incredible cooking ability and the meals she shared with friends and family alike. There was a fresh cookie for every occasion. She enjoyed reading, studying, and was actively involved in a women’s Bible study. We are thankful that she is in heaven with her Savior. There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Local arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.