The Post recently traveled with Jim, Kelsey, Tyler, Chris and Trevor Ruark to St. Jude Children’s research hospital, in Memphis Tennessee. Kelsey (who is holding the Post newspaper in the photo) is a patient there. “We traveled there for her 10-year (last) check up,” explained Kelsey’s mom, Chris. “She was diagnosed with leukemia AML in 2006 and received a bone marrow transplant on Dec. 1, 2006, from her younger brother Tyler. Kelsey has gone back for yearly visits for 10 years. We were celebrating 10 years cancer free!”

Thanks so much for letting us celebrate with you! We are happy that Kelsey is cancer-free!

