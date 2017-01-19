web analytics

The Post travels to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

The Post recently traveled with Jim, Kelsey, Tyler, Chris and Trevor Ruark to St. Jude Children’s research hospital, in Memphis Tennessee. Kelsey (who is holding the Post newspaper in the photo) is a patient there. “We traveled there for her 10-year (last) check up,” explained Kelsey’s mom, Chris. “She was diagnosed with leukemia AML in 2006 and received a bone marrow transplant on Dec. 1, 2006, from her younger brother Tyler. Kelsey has gone back for yearly visits for 10 years. We were celebrating 10 years cancer free!”

Thanks so much for letting us celebrate with you! We are happy that Kelsey is cancer-free!

Are you going on vacation? Take the Post with you and snap some photos. Then send them to us with some info to news@cedarspringspost.com or mail them to Post travels, PO Box 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. We will be looking for yours!

