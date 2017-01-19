Volunteers and members of Solon Township’s Park Planning Committee are continuing work on plans to develop a community park on 19 acres on the west side of Algoma Avenue where the Township Hall is located. They have named it Velzy Park, to commemorate what the area was first called.

The park, when all five phases are completed, will feature walking trails, restrooms, picnic facilities, a playground, designated sports fields, a farmer’s market pavilion, and a native prairie restoration area. The North Country National Scenic Trail plans to connect to the walking trail and make Velzy Park a rest stop for hikers. Their trail will also join with the White Pine Trail in Cedar Springs.

The committee used grant funds and a professional design company to develop a Park Master Plan, 5-year Rec Plan, and Park Concept drawings. Although an application for the DNR Michigan Trust Fund to help with construction of the walking path and restroom facility was not approved, the committee remains hopeful other grant applications will be looked upon more favorably. Volunteer hours and matching funds are an important part of successful grant applications so commitment from the community remains a very strong asset in constructing the park.

Over $42,000 has already been raised toward the project through donations from individuals, area businesses, and a series of fundraisers.

Memorial benches and landscape rocks, which will be engraved and spaced around the walking path, will be available for order soon.

The next opportunity for the community to show their support is the 2nd Annual Valentine Spaghetti Dinner planned for Feb. 11, 2017, at 6 p.m. and featuring a dessert auction, 50/50 raffle, and song requests for pianist Courtney King. Updates for 2017 construction plans will be shared with the community at the event. The committee looks forward to receiving input on the proposed plans.

All gifts are tax deductible. Checks can be sent to Solon Township/Velzy Park Project. For additional information, visit www.solontwp.org.