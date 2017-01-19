A five-car crash in Oakfield Township Sunday evening reportedly sent one person to the hospital.

The crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. Sunday evening, on 14 Mile Road, near Podunk. The Oakfield Fire Department told WOODTV that the initial report was that one of the drivers crossed the centerline.

One person was extricated from a vehicle and sent to the hospital. The road was closed in both directions while crews cleaned up. It reopened around 10:30 p.m.

No other information was available at press time.