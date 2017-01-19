The Michigan State Police (MSP) is pleased to announce that several troopers from the Rockford, Lakeview, and Mount Pleasant MSP Posts are recipients of the Cpl. Samuel A. Mapes Criminal Patrol and Investigation Award. They were recognized at a ceremony in Lansing on Jan. 11, 2017.

Corporal Mapes, an early pioneer in criminal patrol and investigation, was killed in the line of duty during the prohibition era. The annual award honors the top five percent of troopers in each district for looking “past the traffic stop” to excel in proactive criminal patrol and criminal investigations closed by felony arrests.

The 2017 Col. Sam Mapes Award recipients are:

Lakeview Post:

Trooper Ben Stadler, with five years at Lakeview

Trooper Jim Yeager, with 23 years at Lakeview

Trooper Cory Zimmerman, with five years at Lakeview.

Mount Pleasant Post: (no photos available)

Trooper Dillard Hayes, at Mount Pleasant 1-1/2 years

Trooper Michael Zeilinger, at Mount Pleasant six years

Trooper Brent Haag, at Mount Pleasant two years

Rockford Post: (no photos available)

Tpr. Chris Boven

Tpr. Jordan Lohman

Tpr. James Luttrull

Tpr. Adam Keasler

Each award recipient receives a special service ribbon to wear on their uniform. It includes seven blue stars in honor of Corporal Mapes, who was the seventh MSP trooper to die in the line of duty.

In addition, top award recipients have the first opportunity to drive special edition black and gold patrol cars, which were recently added to the MSP patrol fleet in honor of the department’s 100th Anniversary. Fifty fully equipped 2016 Dodge Chargers are painted to resemble MSP’s iconic 1937 Ford Model 74 patrol car.

For more information about the MSP’s 100th Anniversary, visit www.michigan.gov/MSP or follow the conversation on social media using #MSP100.