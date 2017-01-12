By Judy Reed

Work is humming along on the new Cedar Springs Library and residents can’t wait to get a peek inside.

Library staff and others took a tour of the inside this week to see how it was looking. “I’m really excited,” remarked Library Director Donna Clark. “I was surprised to see how far along they are.”

Clark said that the drywall is up and they have started painting. The metal roofing also arrived this week.

“There is also going to be an area with a beautiful fireplace, which will be very warm and welcoming, comfy chairs, and a table with chairs on either side,” she remarked.

There will also be 12 public computers, a classroom, three tutoring rooms, an enclosed children’s area with glass panels, and a playroom area. There will also be four stations for children’s computers. Teens will also have their own area.

Another draw will be the community room, which will hold up to 75 people with the tables and chairs, and 100 without. A complete kitchen will open up into the community room. People can walk out of the community room to a patio, which will be facing the creek, where the retaining wall will be.

The retaining wall is being funded by the blocks that the library is selling. They have sold 18 of the 25 they need, so are looking for more people or businesses interested in helping fund this part of the project. The 10×8 retaining wall blocks are $1,000, and will have a brass plaque insert with 8 lines available. Logos are also possible with a block.

They also are still selling bricks. For $50 you can get a 4×8 brick with 3 lines, or an 8×8 brick with 6 lines for $100, and inscribe it as you wish. Bricks will be placed at the Library entrance and a few other places, as needed.

Pick up a brochure to order a brick or block at the Cedar Springs Library or visit http://cedarspringslibrary.org/news/bricks-and-blocks-for-new-library/ to print one out.

They library is expected to be completed sometime in the spring.