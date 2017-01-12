As of Tuesday, January 8, residents in Montcalm County have a new Undersheriff.

Lieutenant Brian Waber has been promoted to Undersheriff for the Montcalm County Sheriff Department. He replaces Michael J. Williams, who was voted in as Sheriff.

Waber graduated from Ferris State College in May 1986 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. He was hired at the Sheriff’s Office in 1986. He was promoted to rank of road patrol sergeant in 1996 and to Road Patrol Lieutenant in June 2013.

“Brian was pivotal to the development of our current Field Training (FTO) program and was department Field Training Officer for over 20 years,” said Williams. “He has served as the department LEIN TAC and also a MISSION investigator through Michigan Sheriff’s Association. He currently sits on the Central Dispatch Technical Advisory Committee as well as the Montcalm County Drug Disposal Coalition.”

Waber previously worked part time with the Howard City Police Department for over 21 years.

His official duties began on January 8.