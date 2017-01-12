Investigation involves the exploitation of minor children

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of 55-year-old Craig Alan Albright, of Greenville.

Albright was investigated after the MSP ICAC received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). On Dec. 8, 2016, a search warrant was executed at Albright’s home. Evidence was recovered that connected Albright with child sexually abusive activity and material at his home.

An arrest warrant was obtained and Albright turned himself into the Montcalm County Jail on Jan. 9, 2017.

Albright has been arraigned on the charges issued by the Montcalm County Prosecutor’s Office. They include Child Sexually Abusive Activity, Child Sexually Abusive Material (Possession) and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.